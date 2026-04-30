Senate prepares impeachment court as Sara Duterte trial looms

SENATORS held a caucus on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to discuss preparations for the looming impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview with reporters, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said the Senate is making preparations for the possible transmittal of the impeachment complaints against Duterte by the House of Representatives.

“If they (House of Representatives) ever pass it on (May) 11, then (May) 12 they will transmit it, then on (May) 13 we will discuss it already and convene as an impeachment court,” Sotto said.

“So again everything will rely on whether the articles of impeachment will be transmitted to us or not,” he added.

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore and Senate Accounts Committee Chairman Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said there is at least P26 million from the 2025 budget that can be used to fund the possible impeachment trial of Duterte.

"There's at least P27 million under the 2025 GAA (General Appropriations Act), from which around P500,000 was spent when last year's Articles of Impeachment against VP Duterte was transmitted to the Senate," he said.

"Since the fund is good for two years under 'continuing appropriations,' the Senate is financially able and ready to conduct the trial if and when the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted," he added.

On Wednesday, April 29, the House Committee on Justice found probable cause to impeach Duterte.

The panel also approved a motion to consolidate the two approved impeachment complaints, one that was filed by Rev. Fr. Joel Saballa and several others and the other by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera.

Saballa’s complaint, which was endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima, and Cabrera’s complaint, which was endorsed by Manila Sixth District Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., both accused Duterte of betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution and misuse of public funds in connection with alleged irregularities involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education during her time as department secretary.

Also cited in the complaints were the threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The continuation of the hearing was set on May 4, 2026.

The report will be transmitted to the plenary, where at least one-third of all members of the House must vote to approve the Articles of Impeachment.

If approved, the case will be elevated to the Senate of the Philippines, which will convene as an impeachment court.

In a radio interview, House justice committee Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro named the following as the possible members of the prosecution team:

* Manila Representative Joel Chua

* San Juan Representative Ysabel Maria Zamora

* Bukidnon Representative Keith Flores

* 1-Rider party-list Representative Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez

* Mamamayang Liberal party-list Representative Leila de Lima

* Akbayan party-list Representative Chel Diokno

* Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon

* Cagayan de Oro Representative Lordan Suan

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)