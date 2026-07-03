Senate president seeks growth-focused 2027 national budget

MANILA – The proposed 2027 national budget should prioritize measures that will boost economic growth and help the country withstand global and domestic challenges, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said on Friday.

In a news release, Gatchalian said next year's spending plan should stimulate economic activity amid global financial headwinds, including persistently high petroleum prices and the threat of a severe El Niño.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has proposed a PHP7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, up 6 percent from this year's P6.793 trillion.

The proposed spending plan is equivalent to 21.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

"Our national budget for next year should help stimulate economic activities to counteract global and domestic challenges, including the need to manage ballooning debt," Gatchalian, who spearheaded the legislation of this year's national budget, said.

The Senate is expected to begin deliberations on the proposed budget in the coming months. Gatchalian acknowledged that the chamber faces a demanding schedule as it also prepares for the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Z. Duterte.

Despite the added workload, he assured the public that the Senate would adjust its schedule to ensure the timely review of the proposed spending measure.

Gatchalian said the Senate would thoroughly scrutinize the proposed budget to ensure prudent use of public funds.

"Bukod sa pagbibigay-prayoridad sa mga programang magpapataas ng kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan tulad ng imprastraktura, edukasyon at kalusugan, kailangan din nating tiyakin na ang national budget sa susunod na taon ay hindi maaabuso at magagamit lamang para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan (Aside from prioritizing programs that will improve the quality of life of our countrymen like infrastructure, education and health, we also need to ensure that our national budget for next year will not be misused and used only for the benefit of our fellow Filipinos)," he said. (PNA)