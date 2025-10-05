Senate probe into anomalous flood control projects suspended

THE Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has suspended its investigation on flood control anomalies “until further notice,” its chairperson, Senate Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, said Saturday, October 4, 2025.

In a message to reporters, Lacson said he initially scheduled the next hearing on Wednesday, October 8, but decided to cancel it for various reasons.

“To maximize the discussions, I checked with the DOJ (Department of Justice) if the supposed ‘tell-all’ affidavit/s of the Discayas were already available. Corollary to that, I also checked with the office of the executive judge of Manila RTC (Regional Trial Court) if they have concluded the investigation on the possible violations of the notarized document involving TSgt Guteza and Atty. (Petchie Rose) Espera,” he said.

“Having been informed that both would not be ready within one week, not to mention that the BRC (Blue Ribbon Committee) hearing will be in conflict with the budget and CA (Commission on Appointment) hearings, I informed SP Sotto of the cancellation until further notice,” he added.

The Discaya couple, Pacifico and Sarah, the owners of two of the top contractors in flood control projects, earlier tagged several congressmen who are receiving kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

They also revealed the alleged bid-rigging in flood control contracts of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

At a press conference on Friday, October 3, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the Discaya-owned firms cornered 1,214 flood control contracts from 2016 to 2025 amounting to P77.934 billion.

He said the Discayas may be fined as much as P300 billion over involvement in bid-rigging.

The Discayas has gone back and forth to the DOJ over the past weeks amid their application as state witnesses on flood control anomalies.

During the last hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, retired marines Orly Guteza, who claimed to have been a former security aide of embattled Ako Bicol part-list representative Elizady “Zaldy” Co, claimed delivering bags of cash to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

He submitted an affidavit notarized by Espera.

However, the following day, Espera denied notarizing, signing, or participating in the preparation of Guteza’s affidavit.

Lacson earlier said Romualdez will be invited to the next hearing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)