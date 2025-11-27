Senate quickly approves OVP’s 2026 budget at P889 million

WITH no further questions asked, the Senate swiftly approved on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for 2026.

From the proposed P733.198 million budget of the OVP, the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, sponsored the increased appropriations for the OVP at P889.236 million.

After a brief manifestation of support for the OVP by Senator Robin Padilla, Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito immediately moved to terminate deliberations on the proposed OVP budget.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III approved the motion after none of the senators expressed any objections.

Vice President Sara Duterte personally attended the deliberations.

There was no allocation for confidential funds in the agency’s 2026 proposed budget.

The OVP’s proposed budget is over 20 percent higher than its 2025 budget but much lower than its almost P1.9 billion allocation in 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)