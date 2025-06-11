Senate returns Sara Duterte impeachment complaints to lower chamber

THE Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has voted to return the complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives.

This came just hours after senators took their oath and convened as the impeachment court for Duterte’s trial shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

During the plenary session, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, in a privilege speech, moved for the dismissal of the verified impeachment complaint against Duterte, citing that the House of Representatives had violated the one-year ban outlined in Article XI, Section 2, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution.

After the impeachment court convened, Senator-judge Christopher “Bong” Go seconded Dela Rosa’s motion, while Senator-judge Robin Padilla appealed to his colleagues to prioritize the welfare of the public.

“Pakiusap ko po. Huwag nating hayaang matabunan ng ingay ng pulitika ang sigaw ng ordinaryong Pilipino. Habang pinagdedebatehan natin ang impeachment, may mga kababayan tayong hinihintay ang gamot, dagdag-sahod at ng pag-asa. Bawat araw ng delay, may nawawalan ng lakas ng loob. Bawat hindi pagtutok, may Pilipinong nawawala ang tiwala. Ilan lamang ito sa mga panukalang batas na naantala dahil sa usapin ng impeachment,” Padilla said.

(My appeal: Let us not allow the noise of politics to drown out the cries of ordinary Filipinos. While we are debating the impeachment, there are fellow citizens waiting for medicine, higher wages, and a glimmer of hope. With each day of delay, someone loses courage. With each lack of focus, a Filipino loses trust. These are just some of the proposed bills that have been delayed because of the impeachment issue.)

Dela Rosa, Padilla and Go are staunch supporters of the Duterte family.

The minority bloc, which includes Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Risa Hontiveros, objected Dela Rosa’s motion.

Senator-judge Alan Peter Cayetano moved to amend Dela Rosa’s motion to return the articles of impeachment to the lower chamber, aiming to clarify the following matters without dismissing or terminating the case:

That the House of Representatives certify there was no violation of Article XI, Section 3, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution, which states: “No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within one year”; and include the circumstances surrounding the filing of the first three impeachment complaints; and

That the House of Representatives of the 20th Congress communicate to the Senate its willingness and readiness to pursue the impeachment complaint against the Vice President.

The articles of impeachment, approved by over 250 House members and submitted to the Senate in February, constituted the fourth impeachment complaint filed before the lower chamber within a one-year period.

Dela Rosa’s motion, as amended by Cayetano, was approved by the impeachment court with 18 affirmative votes, five negative votes, and no abstentions.

Those who voted in favor of the motion were Senators Escudero, Dela Rosa, Padilla, Go, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Imee Marcos, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, Raffy Tulfo, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Cynthia Villar, JV Ejercito, Ramon Revilla Jr., Joel Villanueva, Lito Lapid, Mark Villar, and Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.

Voting against the motion were Senators Pimentel, Hontiveros, Grace Poe, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Nancy Binay.

“Subalit nais ko rin sabihin dun sa mga dudoso at nagdududa sa loob o sa labas man ng bulwagang ito, maliwanag ang intention ng Senate impeachment court sa katatapos lamang na botohan. Walang intention na i-dismiss ang kasong ito,” Escudero said following the voting.

(However, I would also like to address those who are doubtful, whether inside or outside this hall, the intention of the Senate impeachment court in the recently concluded vote is clear: there is no intention to dismiss this case.)

“Ang intention ay mabigyan ng pagkakataon na ang mga prosecutors ay sumagot sa mga sa ilang itinuturing na mga katanungan nang hindi inaaksaya ang panahon ng korte at nang hindi pa hinuhusgahan ang bagay na ito,” he added.

(The intention is to give the prosecutors an opportunity to address certain questions raised, without wasting the court’s time and without pre-judging the case.)

This means the impeachment court will not proceed with the reading of the articles of impeachment against Duterte by the prosecution panel from the House of Representatives Wednesday, June 11.

Escudero then ordered the issuance of a writ of summons to Vice President Sara Duterte, directing her to file her answer within 10 days.

“Ang ating pinagbotohan, hindi hinusgahan na lumabag ang Kamara sa one-year ban, hindi hinusgahan na ayaw na ng ika-dalawampung Kongreso ang impeachment complaint na ito kaya nga po tayo magtatanong at mag-i-issue ng order,” Escudero said.

(What we voted on was not a judgment that the House violated the one-year ban, nor a judgment that the 20th Congress no longer wants to pursue this impeachment complaint. That is precisely why we are asking questions and issuing an order.)

“Again, with the issuance of the summons... I think it would be made clear that there is no such intention and that there is every intention by this impeachment court to comply with the rules at least insofar as the issuance of the summons under our Rules and during the 19th Congress,” he added.

Gatchalian said the House of Representatives will only be able to communicate once the 20th Congress takes office on June 30, and may not be able to respond to the return of the impeachment complaints until mid-July. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)