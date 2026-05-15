Senate sergeant-at-arms head suspended by Ombudsman

Remulla said they are looking into various possible charges against Aplasca, including obstruction of justice, failure to maintain public order and safety within the Senate premises, and gross neglect of duty.

“You can throw the book at them kasi unforgiveable para sa akin. Mahirap patawarin ‘yung ginawa nilang yon na nagpaputok ng baril sa loob ng premises ng enclosed building. Mas lalong delikado yon. It could have hit somebody,” he said.

Remulla said they are forming a panel for the conduct of investigation into the incident.

He said they will talk to senators, especially those present during the time of shooting, as well as members of the media who covered the event.

“Maraming suspetsa ang tao, kaya natin ginagawa ito para ma-allay ang fears ng tao na magkakaroon ng white wash, o hindi tayo kikilos ang Ombudsman sa bagay na ito, kayo lang talaga ang pwede kumilos ng husto na walang bias. Ang problema dito may kanya-kanya tayong dahilan sa iba’t-ibang department, pero dito sa Ombudsman, ito ‘yung ating tungkulin na malaman alamin at ipaalam sa tao ang nangyari mula sa ating perspektibo,” he said.

(There are many suspicions from the public, which is why we are doing this -- to allay fears that there will be a whitewash, or that the Ombudsman will not act on this matter. You are the only ones who can act fully and without bias. The problem here is that each of us has different reasons in different departments, but here in the Ombudsman, it is our duty to find out, determine, and inform the public of what happened from our perspective.)

“We will find out (if staged). That is why we are investigating. There are allegations na ito ay ginawang moro-moro, scripted. We will find out with the facts we are going to gather,” he added.

On Wednesday evening, May 13, several gunshots were heard in the Senate amid alleged efforts by the NBI to arrest Dela Rosa on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Dela Rosa was identified as co-perpetrator in the charges against detained former President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of the drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)