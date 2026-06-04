Senate tensions flare anew as Remulla, lawmakers clash over entry of ex-Marines

Remulla denied trying to block the senators and the resource persons from entering.

“I was walking out when I was pushed aside,” he said. “How can I do that (block them)? I was alone.”

In a press conference earlier the day, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who was installed as the Senate pro tempore, replacing Senator Loren Legarda, as well as the acting senate president, stood firm that the Senate Blue Ribbon committee is already headed by Senator Erwin Tulfo and not Senator Pia.

He said resource persons of the Pia-led committee will not be allowed to enter the Senate, noting that there is no scheduled hearing within the day and that Tulfo scheduled the resumption of the Blue Ribbon committee on June 8.

Gatchalian said he asked for the presence of Remulla in the Senate building as “preemptive action.”

However, Senator Pia, still trying to catch her breath, continued to open the committee hearing with only the 18 ex-Marines as resource persons.

In a Facebook video on Thursday, June 4, Senator Pia also questioned why Remulla blocked her and the 18 Marines from entering the Senate before the scheduled Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

Cayetano said she was stopped by Remulla on the first floor of the Senate. She challenged his authority to prevent a senator from entering the chamber.

"Sino ba sya dito sa Senate? Yes, you are the secretary of the Republic of the Philippines, but this is the Senate of the Philippines. Senator ako, so bakit mo ako hinaharang? Di ko maintindihan kung bat mo ginagawa yun?" Cayetano said.

(Who is he here in the Senate? Yes, you are the secretary of the Republic of the Philippines, but this is the Senate of the Philippines. I am a senator, so why are you blocking me? I don’t understand why you are doing that.)

She also questioned why Remulla was asked to assist with security, saying the Senate already has its own Sergeant-at-Arms and security personnel.

“Sinabi ni Gatchalian na pinapunta nya dito si Secretary Remulla to help on the security. Bakit kailangan sya papuntahin dito? May Sergeant-at-Arms naman tayo, may security tayo rito. Maayos tayo dito, bat mo sya pinapunta? Sya yung nanggulo. Hindi nya ako pinayagan. This is us 24 senators. We are allowed to be here, so why would you do that?” she added.

(Gatchalian said he brought Secretary Remulla here to help with security. Why did he need to be brought here? We already have a Sergeant-at-Arms and security here. Everything is in order here, so why did you bring him in? He was the one who caused the disruption. He did not allow me to enter. There are 24 of us senators. We are allowed to be here, so why would you do that?)

Present in the hearing on Thursday were Senator Alan, who insisted he is still the Senate President; Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who heads the Blue Ribbon sub-committee; and Senators Imee Marcos and Padilla.

Senator Loren Legarda also appeared in the proceedings, maintaining that she remains as the Senate pro tempore.

Due to the absence of Blue Ribbon committee staff, Senator Alan administered the oath of the resource persons.

On Wednesday evening, Gatchalian issued a memo allowing the Senate staff to shift to a work-from-home status on June 4.

Senator Marcos reported during the hearing that the proceedings were not being aired on the Senate website, while Senator Alan said some members of the media were prevented from entering the Senate premises.

Amid the hearing, Gatchalian allowed Senate employees who reported to work onsite to leave the office beginning 10 a.m. in anticipation of the activities within and around the upper chamber's premises.

“Since no official business has been scheduled today, June 4, 2026, and in consideration of the safety, security, and well-being of Senate personnel in light of the anticipated activities within and around the Senate premises, Senate President Pro Tempore Win Gatchalian has authorized all Senate officers and employees who reported on-site to leave the office beginning at 10 a.m. today,” the advisory read. (TPM/LRM/SunStar Philippines)