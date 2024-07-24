Senate to seek suspension of PUVMP

SENATOR Raffy Tulfo is filing a resolution urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order the suspension of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) due to various concerns.

During a Senate Committee on Public Services hearing on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Tulfo recognized the call of the public, particularly jeepney drivers and operators, to halt the implementation of the PUVMP, which he also said was hounded with corruption.

“Sa pakikipag-usap ko sa iba't-ibang miyembro ng transport groups, lumitaw na ang PUV modernization program ay hindi pinag-isipan, hindi pinag-aralan, hindi pinagplanuhan at minadali,” he said.

(In my conversations with various members of the transport groups, it appeared that the PUV modernization program was not thought through, not studied, not planned and rushed.)

"Ang resulta, marami ang mga maliliit nating kababayan ang nadedehado, partikular na ang mga tsuper ng jeepney," he added.

(As a result, many of our fellow citizens are disadvantaged, especially jeepney drivers.)

Senate President Francis Escudero then suggested for the panel to come up with a resolution seeking the suspension of the program until all the questions pertaining to it is answered and all the concerns are addressed, particularly the acquisition of new modern jeepneys valued at around P2.5 million and how the government will help the drivers and operators.

“Hindi na natin kailangang magdebate. Hindi ito pinag-isipan, hindi ito pinaghandaan at hindi tinanong man lang ‘yung sektor mismo ng PUV bago ito pinatupad sa nakaraang administrasyon. Sa madaling salita, binraso lamang po ito eh,” he said.

(We don't need to debate. It was not thought about, it was not prepared and the PUV sector itself was not even asked before it was implemented in the previous administration. In other words, it's done in haste.)

“Yung mga kwadradong parang minibus na binebenta ng DOTr (Department of Transportation) sa nagdaang administrsyon hanggang ngayon, sa totoo lang, walang kaamor-amor sa akin. At sa totoo lang din ginamit ng kooperatiba...'Yung isang kooperatiba namin sa Sorsogon, sumugal sa mahigit kumulang 40 ata o 50 minibus na binili mga walo na lang ang tumatakbo ngayon…Parte na 'to ng kultura at kasaysayan ng ating bansa (ang mga jeep). Isang ganun buburahin niyo? Sino kayo? At sino nagsabing may kapangyarihan kayong burahin yun na ganun ganun na lamang?” he added.

(The minibus-like squares sold by the DOTr (Department of Transportation) in the past administration until now, to be honest, I don't like them. And in fact, the cooperative also used it... A cooperative in Sorsogon gambled on more than 40 or 50 minibuses that were bought, and only eight are running now...This is part of the culture and history of our country (the jeeps). Will you delete something like that? Who are you? And who said you have the power to erase that just like that?)

Escudero said he will support the resolution along with the majority of the senators.

“Buo ang paniniwala ko na mayorya ng mga senador ay sumusuporta sa pagsuspinde ng modernization program na ito,” said Escudero, as he also expressed confidence that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will lend an ear.

(I fully believe that the majority of senators support the suspension of this modernization program.)

“Buo ang pag-asa ko, dahil na rin sa mga naging posisyon ng Pangulo sa kaniyang Sona, partikular kaugnay ng Pogo (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators). May isang bagay na pinakita si Pangulong Marcos kahapon, siya ay nakikinig at siya ay sensitibo sa pulso at opinyon ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(I have full hope, because of the President's positions in his Sona, particularly in relation to Pogo (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators). President Marcos showed one thing yesterday, he listens and he is sensitive to the opinion of our countrymen.)

Amid the sounding calls of several lawmakers, Marcos earlier ordered the total ban of Pogos in the country due to its involvement in various illegal activities.

In a statement, transport group Manila welcomed the move of the Senate led by Escudero, considering it as a victory to the public transportation sector, as well as the riding public.

Over the past months, Manibela led several protest actions against the PUVMP, which was initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte in a bid to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern and environment friendly vehicles, putting into high consideration and priority the safety of the riding public.

Under the PUVMP, PUVs are required to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities, one of the most criticized provisions of the program.

While the DOTr earlier said that those who will not comply with the consolidation policy will be considered colorum and will be apprehended, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued an order allowing unconsolidated PUVs to operate in over 2,500 routes with a low number of authorized units to ensure an unhampered public transportation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)