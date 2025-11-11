Senate to summon Romualdez, Co, 17 other solons to infra probe

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee would summon former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and 17 other members of the House Representatives in the resumption of its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Lacson, who is expected to be reelected as Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson, said the panel is scheduled to resume its hearings on Nov. 14, and will send invitations through the leadership of the House of Representatives.

“After the election this afternoon, we'll buckle down to work. And then kasama doon 'yung pagpapadala ng invitation through the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives plus 'yung 17 congressmen mentioned by the Discaya couple, including Congressman Eric Yap (And that will include sending the invitations through the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, along with the 17 congressmen mentioned by the Discaya couple, including Congressman Eric Yap),” Lacson said in an interview.

The senator said the committee would extend an invitation to former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who may attend the next hearing via video conference.

“Si Zaldy Co, we’re extending our invitation kung pupwede siyang mag-participate via Zoom. Of course, kung nasa abroad siya… hindi magiging valid ang kanyang testimony unless nandoon siya sa premises ng Philippine Embassy doon sa lugar na kinaroroonan niya (We’re extending our invitation to Zaldy Co if he can participate via Zoom. Of course, if he is abroad, his testimony will not be valid unless he is inside the premises of a Philippine embassy in that country)," Lacson said.

He explained that Co’s testimony may later be affirmed through a Philippine consul.

“If not, pwede naman siyang mag-testify and then, pwedeng after the testimony, ipa-affirm ‘yung nilalaman ng kanyang salaysay sa isang consul kung nasaan siya naroroon (If not, he can testify first and later affirm his statement before a consul where he is located)," he added.

Lacson clarified that he has not personally communicated with Co, and that the invitation would be sent through formal channels.

The upcoming hearing follows the September testimony of contractors Cezarah Rowena and Curlee Discaya, who identified several lawmakers, congressional staff and Department of Public Works and Highways officials allegedly involved in the supposed flood control anomalies.

Lacson said he coordinated with Senate President Vicente Sotto III to request finance committee chairperson Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian to vacate the Friday schedule to allow the committee to proceed. (PNA)