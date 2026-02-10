Senate traces agri smuggling financiers as arrests, warrants surface

MANILA – The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform on Tuesday zeroed in on the financial backers behind large-scale agricultural smuggling as it examined arrests, unserved warrants, and billions of pesos worth of imported farm goods linked to firms cited in the inquiry.

Presiding over the hearing, committee chair Senator Francis Pangilinan said smuggling cases often follow the same pattern seen in other corruption scandals, involving accomplices across government, the private sector, and politics.

“I don't believe that the PHP133 million worth of smuggled mackerel and onions that came in had no financier,” he said.

Pangilinan questioned claims that companies involved in multi-billion-peso importations operated without financial backers.

“I also don't believe that the one who imported billions of pesos like the Atara Marketing Inc. had no financier,” he added.

The hearing revisited two privilege speeches --Senator Raffy Tulfo’s address on Aug. 4 last year examining whether the Rice Tariffication Law reflects policy failure or implementation gaps, and Pangilinan’s Aug. 18 speech on the country’s agricultural and food crises.

Meanwhile, Senator Erwin Tulfo raised concerns over individuals and firms repeatedly ignoring Senate summonses, despite escalating enforcement measures.

“Parang binabalewala 'yung hearing natin (It appears our hearing is being ignored)," Tulfo said, adding that the scale of alleged smuggling warranted firm action.

The committee had issued invitations, subpoenas, show-cause orders, and contempt citations against several individuals and entities linked to the investigation.

Pangilinan disclosed that Raiza Lumbang, corporate secretary of Atara Marketing Corporation, was arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Lubao, Pampanga and later granted provisional liberty by the committee under specific conditions, including continued attendance at hearings.

He said the committee will look into Lumbang's role in a firm that imported about PHP7 billion worth of rice in recent years and paid around PHP1.6 billion in taxes and duties, as the panel seeks to establish responsibility and accountability.

On the status of unserved arrest warrants, Pangilinan said the committee has coordinated with the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the PNP to pursue enforcement.

“We will continue to follow this up,” he said.

Pangilinan said the ongoing inquiry in aid of legislation will continue to examine financial links, enforcement gaps, and accountability mechanisms surrounding agricultural smuggling, amid its impact on food supply, farmers’ incomes, and market stability. (PNA)