Senate urged to probe mining permit in Dupax del Norte

MANILA – Senator Francis Pangilinan on Monday filed a resolution seeking a Senate investigation into the issuance of an exploration permit that allowed mining activities in Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya.

Pangilinan said Senate Resolution No. 284 seeks an inquiry into the grant of an exploration permit amid mounting concerns over environmental safeguards, public consultation, and the protection of ancestral and community rights.

“The purpose of the inquiry, in aid of legislation, is to review whether the issuance and implementation of DENR-MGB Exploration Permit No. EP 00003011 in Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya has caused issues with environmental compliance, public consultation, and FPIC requirements,” the resolution stated.

It further cited “reported violations of environmental and procedural rules, and the roles of concerned national and local government agencies in enforcing their responsibilities.”

Under the resolution, the exploration permit—issued in August 2025—authorized Woggle Corporation, an affiliate of FCF Minerals Corporation, to conduct gold and copper exploration over about 3,100 hectares of land in Dupax del Norte.

Pangilinan said the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Nueva Vizcaya had requested the DENR-MGB to cancel the permit due to environmental concerns, while councils from Barangays Oyao, Bitnong, Inaban, Munguia, and other affected communities have likewise called for an investigation.

The resolution cited reports quoting residents who warned that mining activities could cause irreversible damage to their environment, crops, and water sources.

Farmers expressed fears that mining could affect their rice fields, noting that a river supplying irrigation water has reportedly begun emitting a foul smell and may soon dry up.

In response to the mining activities, residents and indigenous groups established barricades along access roads to the exploration sites.

However, a temporary restraining order issued by a regional trial court in October 2025 prohibited road blockades, and its enforcement later led to clashes and the dismantling of community barricades, with reports of some residents fainting during the incident. (PNA)