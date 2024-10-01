Senator: Allegations that Guo is a Chinese spy should be validated

MANILA – The new information from She Zhijiang, a self-confessed Chinese spy detained in Thailand, declaring links with dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo should be validated by Philippine intelligence and defense authorities, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Monday.

"Even though it's reported by major news outlet, we need to validate that and through an Executive session, we need to ask our defense establishments, intelligence establishments whether this information is true or not," Gatchalian said in an interview with ANC.

He also admitted that he would not be surprised if this was really happening in the country.

"Are there more spies in our country? Are there more people like these penetrating our political system and slowly climbing up the ladder?" he said.

If this information is true, Gatchalian said it would be the first time the country's political system has been penetrated by a personality linked to the Chinese government.

"For me this is a cause of concern that someone who is allegedly a spy, allegedly has links to a foreign government, has managed to win an election, to become a mayor, and who knows, can be a congressman or a senator later on with money and with a lot of charisma," he said.

Zhijiang, who is believed to be a major investor in the "Golden Triangle," was captured by Thai authorities for allegedly being involved in scams, human trafficking, and forced labor.

He refuses to be deported back to China for fear of being executed by the Chinese government.

In the Al Jazeera documentary, Zhijiang also warned Guo that "China cannot be trusted" despite the fact that they have dedicated their lives to China's Ministry of State Security.

Rules of admissibility

For his part, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino said the Senate must observe the rules of admissibility in treating the allegation of the detained Chinese spy in Thailand against Guo.

He agreed with Gatchalian that She’s claim needs to be backed by evidence.

"First, we do not have jurisdiction over the source in the interview who is detained in Thailand. Second, we do not know the basis of his claim," Tolentino said in DZBB interview.

"I'll ask [Guo's] reaction to the video. But under the rules of admissibility in our courts, whatever was stated in the video cannot be authenticated because the person who was interviewed is in Thailand,” he added.

The video can be authenticated two ways, he explained: first, if the source is brought over to the Philippines from Thailand to testify; or second, if the source is brought to the Philippine embassy in Bangkok, where the Senate would have to conduct a hearing.

"That's how the Senate could gain jurisdiction, otherwise it's just a video," he noted. (Leonel Abasola/PNA)