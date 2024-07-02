Senator Angara appointed as new DepEd secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara as the new secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has announced that he is set to appoint Senator Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara as the new secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who resigned last June 19, 2024, effective July 19, 2024,” the PCO said in a statement.

The PCO said Angara has an extensive legislative history and has since championed significant educational reforms such as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act and the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

Angara is currently the chairman of the Senate’s Committee on justice and human rights.

“This significant responsibility is one I accept with humility and a profound sense of duty,” Angara said. (TPM/With Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern/SunStar Philippines)