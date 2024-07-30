Senator Go also stripped of security detail

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said that he was also stripped of security detail similar to Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an audio recording sent to reporters by his staff, Go, the long-time aide and right hand of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said his security detail were also pulled out ahead of the Vice President.

“Hindi siya nagi-isa dahil unang-una, ako rin po ay natanggalan ng security. Mas nauna pa ako sa kanya. Siguro mga three weeks ago pa ito,” he said.

(He was not alone because first of all, my security was also recalled. It happened ahead of her. Maybe it was about three weeks ago.)

“Concerned rin po ako kahit papaano. Ako nga mismo senador, alam niyo ang trabaho namin ay kahit saang sulok po ng Pilipinas ay umaabot po ako. Nandiyan po kahit papaano yung risk, yung threats sa buhay namin. Pero ako naman sanay naman ako, kahit saan naman tayo naglalakad tayo,” he added.

(I'm also concerned somehow. I am a senator myself; you know I reach every corner of the Philippines as part of our job. There is somehow the risk, the threats in our lives. But I'm used to it.)

While Go did not specify if his security detail were from the Philippine National Police (PNP), he expressed concern in a Facebook post about the recent incidents involving the national police agency, reminding them to remain loyal to their sworn duty and to not let politics influence them.

“Huwag maging selective. Huwag haluan ng pulitika. Gawin lang ang tama nang walang pili at walang pinapanigan,” he said.

(Don't be selective. Don’t allow politics to meddle in your affairs. Just do what is right indiscriminately and impartially.)

“Ang lagi kong payo sa mga pulis, be professional and just do what is right -- proteksyunan ninyo ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino at gampanan ang tungkulin nang naaayon sa batas! Dapat manatiling propesyunal at tapat sa sinumpaang tungkulin ang ating mga alagad ng batas alang-alang sa bayan,” he added.

(My advice to the police is to always be professional and just do what is right -- protect the lives of every Filipino and fulfill your duty according to the law! Our law enforcement officers must remain professional and faithful to their sworn duty for the sake of the people.)

However, he said he will continue to support the uniformed personnel.

In an open letter to PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil, Vice President Duterte tagged the recall of her 75 police security detail as “a clear case of political harassment.”

Vice President Duterte cited her resignation from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and her refusal to attend his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) as possible reasons for the recall.

The order of relief was issued by the Office of the Chief PNP on July 22, the same day as Marcos’ Sona.

Duterte said those who were removed as her security detail were those who had her trust and confidence since some of them were already with her as early as 2007.

Marbil said the recall of some of Duterte’s security details was made in a bid to beef up security operations of the PNP in communities.

Former President Duterte earlier tagged Marcos as a drug addict.

He launched such a tirade against Marcos as he expressed support to Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who claimed of being harassed by the administration following the issuance of arrest warrants against him.

The older Duterte also criticized the administration’s initiatives for Charter change, which may result in Marcos' prolonged term.

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos earlier expressed displeasure against Vice President Duterte for not taking a stand on the matter.

“Bad shot na ’yan sa akin… For me, nasaktan ako because my husband will do everything to protect you. You ran together ‘di ba -- sama sama tayong babangon muli tapos pupunta ka sa rally, tatawagin ‘yung Presidente mong ‘bangag,’ ‘di ba, you're going to laugh? Tama ba ‘yan? Even Leni never did that,” she said.

President Marcos, however, maintained that he and Vice President Duterte remain in good terms. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)