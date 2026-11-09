Senator-judges reprimand defense witness over evasiveness on travel history

SENATOR-JUDGES called out Davao City Assessor Engineer Jaime Adalin over allegations of an all-expense-paid trip to China in 2025.

During the resumption of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial on Monday, November 9, 2026, private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. questioned Adalin -- the defense's first witness -- about a December 2025 trip to China allegedly sponsored by the Chinese consulate.

Defense counsel Lindon Bacquel objected to the inquiry, citing the question's relevance.

In response, Tolosa stated that he simply wanted to test the credibility of the witness.

Adalin himself told Tolosa that he thought the question was irrelevant, drawing laughter from the senator-judges and the audience in the session hall.

“Funny ka do’n ha, Engineer Jimmy,” impeachment presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero said.

Adalin said he could not remember the supposed trip.

“You cannot recall, sir? If in November 2025, you went to China? Last year? You cannot recall that?” Tolosa asked.

“Your Honor, this is a probing question. I think it’s been clear how evasive this witness has been,” he added.

Escudero asked Adalin himself about the matter.

“Siguro? Again, I don’t have the record. Hindi mo naman memorize ‘yung mga lakad mo ‘no,” said Adalin.

Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo interjected, saying the witness seemed to be fooling around, reminding him that he could be cited for contempt for what he is doing.

“Mr. Presiding Officer, para ho tayong niloloko ng testigo na ito. Sir, may I remind you that you're under oath. ‘Yung ginagawa ho ninyong, ginagawa niyong kengkoy ang inyong testimonya, bawal po ‘yan. We can cite you for contempt,” said Tulfo.

“We're serious here. Tinatanong ho kayo, nakapunta ba kayo? Ayaw niyong sabihin. ‘Yung petsa, hindi niyo rin malaman. Kung talagang hindi niyo alam, eh hindi niyo alam. Mr. Presiding Officer, just remind this witness na under oath po siya. ‘Yung pagsisinungaling po eh nasa kanya ho ‘yun, may consequences po ‘yan,” he added.

Upon Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo’s questioning after a lunch break, Adalin confirmed a recent trip to China but denies recollection of a two-day China trip in November 2018.

“Gusto mo pati CCTV footage kaya ko ibigay sa ’yo. November 12, 2018, PR356 China. At two days ka lang sa China. At ang dami mong biyahe, engineer. Meron kang Hong Kong, meron kang Thailand, meron kang Australia,” Tulfo said.

“Hindi kita nilalait ha, pero magkano ba ang suweldo mo para ikaw ay palaging nag-a-abroad?” he added.

Adalin was also seemingly unsure when pressed by senator-judges about his China trips, particularly on who arranged it, particularly the name of the travel agency.

He maintained, however, that it was a personal expense trip.

Adalin’s testimony is related to the property in Matina Crossing, Davao City declared by Duterte in her 2024 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The prosecution earlier alleged that Duterte failed to declare two properties in Davao: a lot in Matina, Davao City, which was bought by her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, for P6 million in July 2024 and another in the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte worth P3.4 million acquired on March 15, 2018.

Adalin said the property in Matina Crossing, Davao City, identified in a tax declaration filed with the City Assessor’s Office, is the same property declared in Duterte's SALN. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)