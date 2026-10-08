Senator Mark Villar joins Senate majority

SENATOR Mark Villar joined the Senate majority Thursday, October 8, 2026.

This came following Villar’s election as a member of the Commission on Appointments and as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri moved for Villar’s election to the said positions.

“Yes. We just elected him to the CA and Public Works committee as part of the majority,” Zubiri said.

Villar is the fourteenth member of the majority bloc, while the minority was left with 10 members, four of whom are not attending sessions, including Senators Loren Legarda, who is on medical leave abroad; Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, whose whereabouts are unknown; and Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta, who are detained.

On September 23, Villar hinted at his transfer to the majority after voting in favor of lowering the voting threshold to convict Vice President Sara Duterte in the impeachment trial to 14 from 16.

Before this, the Office of the Ombudsman filed criminal and administrative complaints against Senators Mark and Camille Villar and their parents, former senators Manny and Cynthia Villar, in relation to alleged “grossly disadvantageous” joint venture agreements of Prime Water Infrastructure Corporation with local water districts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)