Senator renews push to scrap travel tax for economy class passengers

MANILA – Senator Raffy Tulfo has renewed his call for the removal of travel tax on Filipinos flying economy class, saying the levy adds an “undue financial burden” to ordinary travelers already paying multiple taxes.

Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said on Tuesday his proposal under Senate Bill No. 88 aims to exempt economy class passengers from travel tax while retaining the levy on business and first-class travelers.

“It cannot be denied that the ordinary Filipino traveler, particularly those who travel on economy class, bears an undue financial burden because of travel tax,” Tulfo said.

“This is compounded by the already heavy tax obligations imposed on Filipino citizens, including income and consumption taxes."

The senator clarified that his bill does not abolish the travel tax altogether but seeks a more equitable structure.

“It merely introduces a more equitable structure by retaining the imposition of travel tax on passengers traveling via business class or higher, whose financial standing affords them greater capacity to contribute to national development,” he said.

Tulfo assured that the measure would not affect the funding of programs implemented by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Commission on Higher Education, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. (PNA)