Senator wants higher honoraria, other benefits for poll workers

MANILA – Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Tuesday urged Congress to consider increasing the honoraria, allowances, and protection benefits of teachers and poll workers in the 2025 proposed national budget.

Pimentel cited complaints from poll workers about the tax being deducted from the amounts they receive.

"The recipients are complaining about the amounts being taxed. Hence the addition should result in them getting at least those amounts after tax. As a minimum, add 20 percent to the amount," Pimentel said in a Viber message.

During the 2022 national and local elections, teachers who rendered election-related services were entitled to the following honoraria: Chairperson of Electoral Board - PHP7,000 ; EB Members - PHP6,000; DepEd Supervisor Official - PHP5,000; and Support Staff - PHP3,000 in accordance to Resolution No. 10727 issued by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

These, however, were subjected to a 20 percent value-added tax (VAT).

"Napakahalaga ng gampanin ng mga guro sa pagsisiguro ng malinis maayos at matiwasay na halalan sa 2025. Sa mga ‘hot spots’ na lugar sa bansa, hindi maiwasang malagay sa panganib ang kaligtasan at buhay ng mga guro at (The role of teachers is very important in ensuring a clean, orderly and peaceful election in 2025. In 'hot spot’ areas in the country, the safety and lives of teachers and) poll workers,” Pimentel said further calling for these benefits to be tax-exempt.

Apart from higher compensations and tax exemptions, Pimentel also urged the Comelec to look at the working conditions and safety of the members of the Board of Election Inspectors during elections. (PNA)