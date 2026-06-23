Senators call for better youth protection after Tacloban shooting

MANILA – More senators have called for stronger youth protection systems on Tuesday following the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said the incident underscores the need to further enhance existing measures that guide young people and ensure their safety.

“How did they get access to firearms, and why do they know how to use them at such a young age?” he said, emphasizing that violence prevention begins at home through active parental involvement.

“Kung seryoso tayong wakasan ang karahasan sa ating mga paaralan, kailangang magsimula ang solusyon sa loob ng ating mga tahanan (If we are serious about ending violence in our schools, the solution must begin inside our homes),” he added.

Sen. Loren Legarda said the tragedy highlights the need to continue improving programs addressing youth development, mental health and responsible access to firearms.

Sen. Camille Villar, meanwhile, said the incident serves as a reminder to further enhance school security, counseling services and intervention programs for at-risk youth, alongside expanding access to mental healthcare.

Meanwhile, Sen. Pia Cayetano called for a review of school safety measures and continued strengthening of guidance and counseling services, noting that every child deserves to feel safe and protected in school.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros called for a thorough investigation and reiterated that schools must remain safe spaces.

“Schools are safe spaces at dapat manatili silang ligtas na lugar upang makapag-aral ang ating mga estudyante nang malaya at walang pangamba (Schools are safe spaces and must remain safe places where students can study freely and without fear),” she said. (PNA)