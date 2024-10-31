Senators COCs, party-list Con-Cans up in Comelec website

THE certificates of candidacy (COCs) of all 183 senatorial aspirants, as well as the Certificates of Nomination and Certificates of Acceptance of Nomination (Con-Cans) of the 156 party-list organizations are now accessible to the public as promised by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

This, as the Comelec's official website has posted online the redacted COCs and Con-Cans of senatorial aspirants and party-list organizations running in the May 2025 national and local polls.

They can be accessed via: https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=2025NLE/COC2025.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia urged the public to take advantage of the access given to the COCs and Con-Cans.

"Know your candidates," said Garcia.

In a previous interview, Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said the online posting of the COCs and Con-Cans is part of their adherence to transparency.

"This is so the public can immediately research about our candidates and their qualifications," said Laudiangco.

For those who believe that the aspirants are not qualified to seek a public post, the poll official said the online posting can help them in their background checking.

"This can help those who want to file for cancellation of COCs, disqualification, and nuisance candidates," said Laudiangco. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)