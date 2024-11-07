Senators expect PH-US good relations to continue under Trump

MANILA – Senators on Thursday expressed hope for continued “excellent relations” between the Philippines and the United States under President-elect Donald Trump.

In a message to reporters, Senate President Francis Escudero admitted that he is not certain of Trump's plans but said he is positive that they would favor Filipinos.

"I cannot foretell what President-elect Trump may or may not do. However, our country’s relations with the US was fairly well under his presidency before, so I am hopeful that his assumption would bode well for our country," Escudero said.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino highlighted Trump's focus on revitalizing the American economy, which could bring stability to global affairs and benefit the Philippines.

"The election of Donald Trump with a clear and commanding mandate should bring healing and stability to the United States which, in recent years, has been polarized by diverging opinions over politics and the economy,” Tolentino said in a statement, anticipating a stronger and more dynamic chapter in US-Philippines relations.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, in a Facebook post, said he sees the Americans choosing to preserve their traditional institutions, customs, and values by electing Trump.

"We can see that the United States of America has once again leaned towards Conservatism, the protection of the Family and their respect for God and Country! When the other camp uses abortion as a key campaign slogan and heavily using a woke agenda, then the silent majority will awaken and say enough is enough," Zubiri said.

"As a Catholic, my heart is full of joy that hopefully there would be an agenda that is Pro Family, Pro God, Pro Economy, even Pro-Gun and Anti Crime. The people have spoken. Democracy wins."

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a supporter of Trump, expressed his excitement about potentially visiting the US again.

"My kumpadre is winning the polls. I think I can visit the US of A again. Let’s go Republicans!" Dela Rosa said in his Facebook post with an old photo of him with Trump.

Senator Robinhood Padilla congratulated Trump and praised the peaceful election process, emphasizing the power of the people's vote.

"It is my hope that the Philippines, our Motherland, will benefit from Mr. Trump's leadership in the coming years," Padilla said in a statement. (PNA)