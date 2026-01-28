Senators eye move to declare Chinese officials persona non grata

SEVERAL senators are discussing the filing of a resolution that would recommend President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declare several officials of the Chinese Embassy in Manila persona non grata.
In a radio interview, Senator Erwin Tulfo said only the President of the Philippines has the authority to declare a foreign diplomat persona non grata.
“What we are contemplating is discussing the filing of a resolution declaring them persona non grata and recommending it to the Palace so the President can take action,” Tulfo said.
This came amid rising tensions between officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, rooted in China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.
The latest tensions escalated after statements by PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela criticizing China’s maritime activities in disputed waters drew sharp public rebukes from the Chinese Embassy in Manila.
The embassy accused the PCG official of making remarks it deemed inappropriate and politically provocative, particularly on social media.
The heated exchange prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to step in, urging both sides to handle disputes more soberly and through diplomatic channels instead of public confrontations.
The DFA said it supports the PCG official’s right to defend Philippine sovereignty but also called for “professional and respectful exchanges” so as not to derail ongoing diplomatic engagement on maritime issues.
The following senators earlier signed a resolution condemning the Chinese Embassy’s public statements and supporting Filipino officials’ positions:
Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III
Panfilo “Ping” Lacson
Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri
Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan
Risa Hontiveros
Erwin Tulfo
Raffy Tulfo
Sherwin Gatchalian
Loren Legarda
JV Ejercito
Jinggoy Estrada
Bam Aquino
Lito Lapid
Camille Villar
Mark Villar
