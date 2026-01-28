Senators eye move to declare Chinese officials persona non grata

SEVERAL senators are discussing the filing of a resolution that would recommend President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declare several officials of the Chinese Embassy in Manila persona non grata.

In a radio interview, Senator Erwin Tulfo said only the President of the Philippines has the authority to declare a foreign diplomat persona non grata.

“What we are contemplating is discussing the filing of a resolution declaring them persona non grata and recommending it to the Palace so the President can take action,” Tulfo said.

This came amid rising tensions between officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, rooted in China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The latest tensions escalated after statements by PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela criticizing China’s maritime activities in disputed waters drew sharp public rebukes from the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

The embassy accused the PCG official of making remarks it deemed inappropriate and politically provocative, particularly on social media.

The heated exchange prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to step in, urging both sides to handle disputes more soberly and through diplomatic channels instead of public confrontations.

The DFA said it supports the PCG official’s right to defend Philippine sovereignty but also called for “professional and respectful exchanges” so as not to derail ongoing diplomatic engagement on maritime issues.

The following senators earlier signed a resolution condemning the Chinese Embassy’s public statements and supporting Filipino officials’ positions:

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III

Panfilo “Ping” Lacson

Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri

Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan

Risa Hontiveros

Erwin Tulfo

Raffy Tulfo

Sherwin Gatchalian

Loren Legarda

JV Ejercito

Jinggoy Estrada

Bam Aquino

Lito Lapid

Camille Villar

Mark Villar

