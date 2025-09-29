Senators ‘inserted’ at least P100-B items in 2025 GAA

(For the Senate, the insertions amounted to at least P100 billion. I was surprised because these are individual insertions although they were held 'for later release.')

“Pagkalalaki. Never pa ako nakakita kasi noong araw, di pa declared unconstitutional ang PDAF, nandoon lang sa hundreds of millions. E ngayon nakita ko ang total, kabuuan at least P100 billion,” he added.

(It was humongous. I have never seen such amounts. Before the Priority Development Assistance Fund was declared unconstitutional in 2013, 'pork' amounted to hundreds of millions. Now it's at least P100 billion total for 24 senators alone.)

Lacson said there was also a “long list” of similar insertions by lawmakers from the House of Representatives in the 2025 GAA but he has yet to scrutinize it.

He said he intends to ask concerned government agencies why such insertions were allowed during the upcoming budget deliberations.

Lacson said he is concerned particularly about the release of unprogrammed appropriations.