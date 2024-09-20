Senators: Mismatching signatures prove Guo a ‘professional liar’

MANILA – The recent confirmation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) that the signature of dismissed mayor Alice Guo alias “Guo Hua Ping” in her counter-affidavit did not match her signature samples only proved that she is a “deceptive” and “lying” person, senators said Thursday.

According to a scientific comparative examination by the NBI, Guo's signatures in the attendance sheet during a Senate hearing and the one she made in her counter-affidavit were not written by the same person.

In a statement, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said the findings did not surprise him as Guo has been inconsistent in her testimonies even in the Senate hearings despite overwhelming evidences presented against her

"Pinapatunayan lamang nito na magaling magsinungaling at manloko si Guo Hua Ping. Dapat siyang managot sa batas, kasama ang iba pa niyang kasabwat, sa kanilang patuloy na panloloko sa mga institusyon ng pamahalaan (This only proves that Guo Hua Ping is good at lying and deceiving. She should be held accountable, along with her accomplices, for their continuously deceiving government institutions)," Gatchalian said, thanking the NBI for its findings.

In an earlier statement, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros cited Guo as a "professional scam artist" with her entire identity "built on lies."

"Sabi niya at abugado niya, pumirma siya ng counter-affidavit bago tumakas. Pero ayon sa NBI ibang tao ang pumirma. Isa na namang kasinungalingan na dagdag sa patong-patong na kasinungalingan (She and her lawyer said she signed a counter-affidavit before fleeing. But according to the NBI, someone else signed. Just another lie added to the pile of lies)," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros reiterated that both Guo and her lawyer should be held accountable for this deceit by the Department of Justice, as well as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

But the senator said she is more interested to know who are the personalities who facilitated Guo's escape. (PNA)