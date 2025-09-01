Senators press Discaya on luxury cars, dealer link to smuggling

MANILA – Senators on Monday intensified their scrutiny of contractor Sarah Discaya’s ownership of luxury vehicles, pressing her to explain how she acquired at least 28 high-end cars while cornering hundreds of government flood control contracts.

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada grilled Discaya on her car fleet, which includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth about PHP42 million, a Maybach valued at PHP22 million, a Bentley pegged at PHP20 million, Cadillac Escalades, GMC units, and multiple Range Rovers.

Estrada expressed disbelief that one family could accumulate such wealth.

“Ngayon lang ako nakarinig na isang tao o mag-asawa na ganito kadami ang kotse na mamahalin (This is the first time I’ve heard of a couple owning this many expensive cars),” he said.

Discaya admitted to owning 28 cars, clarifying that the figure included service vehicles under her companies.

“Kasi kasama pa ‘yung mga service cars ng mga employees ko that is owned by the company (The count included service cars of my employees that are under the company’s name),” she said.

She added that some of the cars were bought through installment plans, not cash.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros also questioned Discaya on the conflicting numbers she had given in past interviews, where she mentioned owning as many as 40 cars.

“So ilan po ‘yung mga sasakyan sa inyo at inyong pamilya (So how many vehicles do you and your family own)?” Hontiveros asked, to which Discaya replied: “28.”

Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III revealed that Frebel Enterprises, identified by Discaya as one of her car dealers, was flagged by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for smuggling high-end vehicles, including Bugattis and Mercedes-Benz units.

“’Yung sinabi niya, pinagbilhan niya, 'yung Frebel Enterprises, ito ‘yung mga na-charge ng BOC ng smuggled Bugatti, Chiron. Puro smuggled ang mga sasakyan nito (She said she bought from Frebel Enterprises. This is the one charged by the Bureau of Customs for smuggling Bugatti Chiron. All of its vehicles are smuggled),” Sotto said.

Estrada then pressed Discaya on whether she owned a Bugatti.

“May Bugatti ka, no?” he asked, to which she quickly responded, “Wala po (None).”

The inquiry, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, is probing alleged ghost and substandard flood-control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Lawmakers said the extravagant lifestyles of some contractors highlight the need to determine if billions in public funds have been diverted through anomalous schemes. (PNA)