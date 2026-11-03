Senators seek tighter rules on pet cremation services

MANILA – Three senators are seeking stricter regulations on pet cremation services following the discovery of 29 dead animals dumped in a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, despite their owners reportedly paying for cremation.

In separate statements on Monday, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Pia Cayetano, and JV Ejercito called for accountability and legislative measures following the incident linked to a pet crematorium in Bacoor City, Cavite.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na pagkakitaan ang pagdadalamhati ng mga pet owner na nagbayad para mabigyan ng maayos at marangal na huling hantungan ang kanilang mga alagang hayop (It is unacceptable to profit from the grief of pet owners who paid to give their beloved animals a proper and dignified farewell),” Pangilinan said.

He said operators could face estafa charges under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code if deception is established, while the dumping could violate Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Pangilinan also announced plans to include pet crematoriums in Senate Bill No. 2501, or the proposed Revised Animal Welfare Act, known as Dolly's Act, which seeks to establish an Animal Welfare Bureau to enforce animal welfare standards.

Meanwhile, Cayetano said she would file a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the incident to identify gaps in existing laws.

“Pet owners have a right to demand fulfillment of the contract and seek damages for the harm and distress they have suffered,” she said.

Cayetano also raised health and sanitation concerns over the disposal of animal remains along a roadside.

Ejercito, for his part, welcomed the Bacoor City government's decision to order the crematorium's closure amid the ongoing police investigation.

“Hindi sapat ang refund para mapanagutan ang ganitong uri ng kapabayaan at posibleng pang-aabuso (A refund is not enough to address this kind of negligence and possible abuse),” he said.

Ejercito said the Senate would examine possible regulatory gaps to ensure businesses providing pet aftercare services comply with appropriate standards and prevent similar incidents. (Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)