Senior arrested for illegal drugs

A 60‑year‑old woman was arrested inside a makeshift drug den during a buy‑bust operation at around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026 in Towerville, Barangay Minuyan Proper, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Minda was suspected to be the operator of the drug den raided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The operation also led to the arrest of four other persons and the seizure of ₱68,000 worth of shabu.

The four other suspects were identified as Zen, 33, male; Jess, 40, male; Poppy, 44, male; and

Kulas, 23, male.

Recovered from the suspects were 12 sachets containing 10 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked buy‑bust money.

The arrested suspects will be temporarily detained at the PDEA Regional Office Region 3 in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The operation was conducted by operatives of PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office and the Provincial Intelligence Team Bulacan East – Regional Intelligence Unit 3.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being prepared against the suspects. (RGN)