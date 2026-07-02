Seoul extends visa fee waiver for group tourists from 6 countries

GWACHEON, South Korea – South Korea has extended to the end of the year its visa fee waiver program for group tourists from six countries, the justice ministry said Wednesday.

Under the extended program, visa issuance fees will be waived for group tourists coming from China, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, according to the ministry.

The program was introduced following a national tourism strategy meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae in February to promote and revitalize foreign group tourism.

The justice ministry said it expects the extension to bring positive effects on revitalizing the tourism industry and recovering local economies.

Around 790,000 foreigners entered the country on group visas in 2025, marking a 39 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Of those, only 0.07 percent overstayed their visas or continued to stay here illegally, marking a drop of more than 50 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)