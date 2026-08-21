September 14 declared special non-working day in Barmm

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Monday, September 14, 2026, a special non-working day in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to allow residents to fully participate in the region’s first regular parliamentary elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) recently identified 108 areas of concern in BARMM ahead of the polls.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more than 9,000 personnel in the region to help ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)