September 21 rally 'not against Marcos admin'

WHILE held on the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law in 1972, organizers of the Trillion Peso March Against Corruption (TPM) stressed Monday, September 15, 2025, that the activity is not aimed at President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. or any other political figure.

In a press conference in Quezon City, Manila Archdiocesan and Parochial Schools Association (Mapsa) co-convenor Fr. Albert Delvo said the protest is dedicated solely to condemning corruption.

“The activity does not include holding Mr. Marcos accountable or removing Mr. Marcos. No. It is not organized to overthrow any administration. Absolutely not. This is about the fight against corruption,” Delvo said.

“There is no agenda against the president, no agenda against the administration, no agenda to bring home Mr. (Rodrigo) Duterte. There is nothing like that. It is only about fighting corruption,” he added.

Delvo noted they are, in fact, grateful that Marcos has spoken out against corruption in flood control projects.

“Nagpapasalamat nga tayo kay President Marcos dahil sinabi niya, ‘Mahiya naman kayo,’” Delvo said, referring to a line in Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address.

Organizers of the protest, set for September 21 at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, issued the clarification as they invited Filipinos to make their voices heard against corruption.

Led by religious leaders and civil society groups, they called on the public to gather along Edsa on September 21 in a mass condemnation of corruption.

“On September 21, a solidarity of church groups, basic sectors and communities will be holding a Trillion Peso March Against Corruption at the People Power Monument along EDSA. We come together to demand justice and accountability,” said Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines’ Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace, reading a joint statement.

“We call on the Filipino people to join the growing call for accountability in every part of the Philippines. Let this be the moment we finally overcome the plague of corruption in our country,” he added. “Let’s unite, set aside differences and show the power of the people against the flood control fund anomalies.”

A total of 211 church groups, political parties, universities, civil society organizations, and youth and student movements, along with 56 individuals, have expressed support for the protest.

“So far, we estimate that 15,000 people will gather at the People Power Monument, although we are continuing to monitor the numbers as they are still likely to increase,” TPM spokesperson Francis Aquino Dee said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)