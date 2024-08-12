Series of public consultations set for regional wage adjustments

MANILA – Four Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPB) have scheduled public consultations this month to discuss possible adjustments of salaries for minimum wage earners and domestic helpers.

Regions II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon), VII (Central Visayas) and XII (Soccsksargen) will conduct consultations with stakeholders, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a press briefing Friday.

“Nagpasimula na sila ng proseso sa kasalukuyang buwan (The process started this month),” he said.

On Aug, 8, RTWPB-Calabarzon held its public consultation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite. The last wage adjustment in the region took effect on Sept. 24, 2023.

Laguesma said more public consultations will be held from September until January 2025.

Regions I (Ilocos Region), VI (Western Visayas) and IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) will begin their reviews in September.

The Cordillera Automomous Region, Mimaropa, Bicol and Eastern Visayas will have their turn in October.

The public consultations for Northern Mindanao and Caraga will be in November while the Davao Region will start in January, Laguesma said. (Ferdinand G. Patinio/PNA)