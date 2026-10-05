Several children killed, wounded in Isabela explosion

FOUR people, including three children, died while four other minors were wounded in an explosion in Isabela on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

According to the Roxas Municipal Police Station, the explosion occurred in Purok Raniag, Barangay Sinamar, after children playing in the area picked up an unidentified object from a roadside canal.

“Based on information gathered, some children were playing in the area when a child was reportedly seen retrieving an unidentified object from a canal. A child witness saw alias ‘JM,’ 8, striking the object against a rock, causing it to explode,” the police said.

Police are investigating whether the object picked up and played with by the children was a rifle grenade.

The fatalities were aged 8 and 10, while the fourth victim was an 85-year-old passerby.

The four injured individuals were all minors.

Police are continuing their investigation, particularly into the source of the explosive. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)