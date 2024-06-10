Several members of Manibela allegedly punch radio reporter during protest action

MEMBERS of transport group Manibela allegedly hurt a radio reporter covering their protest action in front of the Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Quezon City amid their ongoing three-day transport strike.

DZRH radio reported Val Gonzales said he was reporting the situation in the area where members of Manibela blocked the road in front of the LTFRB office, causing heaving traffic, when at least nine members of the group surrounded him and punched him.

The situation was immediately pacified when several members of the media came to rescue Gonzales, who despite the situation, continued reporting live.

Various media organizations such as the PNP Press Corps, Defense Press Corps, Justice Reporters’ Organization and the Quezon City Press Corps condemned the incident, which they all said were “unacceptable.”

“Ang anumang karahasan laban sa mga miyembro ng media ay malinaw na pagsikil sa kalayaan ng pamamahayag at karapatang pantao,” the PNP Press Corps said in a statement.

(Any violence against members of the media is clearly a suppression of freedom of the press and human rights.)

The Defense Press Corps said emotions and perceptions stemming from a written or broadcast report “can never be a justification to subject a journalist to physical harm.”

The PNP Press Corps has called for immediate action from authorities as it vowed to support Gonzales, who is a member of its Board of Directors, in his possible legal battle.

The Defense Press Corps also calls on the organizers and leaders of Manibela to restrain their members and respect the freedom and rights of the free press.

The DZRH said it is determined to hold those responsible for the incident liable to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

In a statement, Manibela national chairman Mar Valbuena refuted Gonzales’ claims, but he said Gonzales provoked his members to do what they did.

“Ang grupong Manibela ay mariing pinabubulaanan ang pahayag ng DZRH Reporter na si Val Gonzales na umano'y sinuntok o sinapak siya ng aming mga miyembro. Si Gonzales ang naunang nag-provoke sa aming hanay matapos niyang pagsalitaan at murahin ang mga miyembro ng Manibela na dapat umano'y ipakulong ang aming hanay dahil sa abala bago siya umere sa kanilang programa sa DZRH,” he said.

(The group Manibela strongly denies the statement of DZRH reporter Val Gonzales, who claimed that he was punched or hit by our members. Gonzales was the one who provoked our group by verbally attacking and cursing the members of Manibela, saying that our group should be imprisoned for causing inconvenience before he went on air for their program on DZRH.)

“Ang nakita lamang sa kaniyang video report ay ang paligiran diumano siya ng aming mga miyembro, ngunit hindi niya nilantad ang kaniyang mga malisyosong pahayag bago siya umere. Ang mamamahayag ay malaya ngunit huwag sanang isama ang sariling saloobin sa trabahong kibabibilangan upang hindi ito maging bias, maging patas sana tayo sa ating pagbabalita,” he added.

(In his video report, it only shows that our members allegedly surrounded him, but he did not reveal his malicious statements before going on air. A journalist should be free, but personal opinions should not be included in their work to avoid bias. Let's be fair in our reporting.)

The group is conducting a three-day transport holiday from Monday, June 10 until Wednesday, June 12, to express their continued opposition against the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said they are ready to assist Gonzales in holding those responsible for the incident accountable.

“Obviously itong pananakit na ito ay hindi naman katanggap tanggap dahil yang mga kaibigan at mga kasamahan natin mamamahayag ay pumupunta lang sa mga ganyang mga activities para icover yun at hindi dahil bias sila dahil parte ng kanilang trabaho,” said Fajardo.

(Obviously, this act of violence is unacceptable because our friends and colleagues in the media attend such activities solely to cover them, not because they are biased, but because it is part of their job.)

“Sana ay huwag saktan ‘yung mga kaibigan nating mamahahayag at kung meron pong intensyon si Val na magsampa ng kaso ay tutulungan natin at ibibigay natin yung assistance na kailangan niya at sana ay naidentify niya yung nanakit sa kanya at tutulungan natin siya makapagsampa ng kaso kung gugustuhin niya,” she added.

(We hope that our journalist friends won't be harmed, and if Val intends to file a case, we will assist him and provide the necessary support. We also hope that he can identify the person who hurt him, and we will help him file a case if he wishes to do so.) (SunStar Philippines)