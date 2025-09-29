Severe weather displaces 906K families; death toll climbs to 27

MANILA – The number of families affected by the impact of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando (international name Ragasa) and Opong has reached 906,794, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

These families are equivalent to 3,402,391 persons residing in 8,087 barangays in 16 regions nationwide, according to the disaster response body's 6 a.m. situation update.

As of posting, 30,265 families are taking temporary shelter in 1,607 evacuation centers while another 84,240 families are aided outside.

The reported deaths, meanwhile, are placed at 27, of which only four are validated -- all from the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The remaining 23 deaths undergoing validation are nine from Bicol; eight from Cagayan Valley; two each from Central Luzon and Central Visayas and one each from Eastern Visayas and Mimaropa.

A total of 33 persons were injured -- 14 of whom were confirmed, while 16 persons were missing.

Around 16,911 houses were damaged, of which 14,311 are classified as "partially damaged" and 2,600 as "totally damaged".

Meanwhile, damage to agriculture and infrastructure was estimated at PHP1.01 billion and PHP979.6 million, respectively. (PNA)