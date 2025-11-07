'Share what we can, pray for the affected'

THE humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) appealed to the Filipino faithful on Friday, November 7, 2025, to continue helping one another amid the spate of calamities that has hit the country.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines said they are appealing to Filipinos to maintain solidarity amid the earthquakes and typhoons that have hit different parts of the country in recent months.

"We are calling on all Filipinos to unite in faith, charity, and action," said Caritas Philippines.

“Let us help one another—volunteer, share what we can, and pray for those affected," it added.

In particular, it urged all parishes, diocesan social action centers, civil society organizations, and volunteers to join hands in community work and extending relief assistance to affected areas.

The national Caritas network, it related, is currently on the ground coordinating responses and encourages everyone to participate in local efforts to provide assistance.

"Caritas Philippines invites everyone to continue praying for safety and strength for all those affected, and to extend support through donations, volunteer work, or community outreach," it said.

“When we stand together -- when we pray, give, and serve together -- we become instruments of God’s mercy,” added Caritas Philippines.

The call comes following the series of strong earthquakes that hit Cebu, Davao Oriental, La Union, Surigao del Sur, and Zambales.

It also comes after the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino in Cebu and ahead of the arrival of the potential Super Typhoon Uwan. (Anton Banal/ SunStar Philippines)