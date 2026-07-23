Shariff Aguak ambush suspect arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value suspect linked to the ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, that left five police officers dead in March 2026.
The Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office identified the suspect as Muslimin Amilil, who was arrested on July 21, 2026 in Purok 3, Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, during a joint police and military operation implementing multiple warrants of arrest.
Another suspect was earlier arrested on June 6 at the General Santos City airport.
Police said Amilil is facing several criminal charges, including murder, frustrated murder, robbery, attempted murder, and double murder with multiple counts of frustrated murder, all of which carry no bail recommendations.
Investigators identified Amilil as one of the suspects in the March 28 attack on police personnel in Shariff Aguak, where five officers were killed.
Authorities also alleged that he has links to several armed groups and was previously associated with a bomb-making network.
“The accused, a former BIFF bomber under Zainodin Kiaro, student of Marwan and Basit Usman, and senior adviser of the Panenekelan Criminal Gang, is linked to the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group and currently claims affiliation with MILF 128 Base Command,” police said.
Police also identified him as a person of interest in the 2015 Mamasapano incident that resulted in the deaths of 44 Special Action Force commandos.
Maguindanao del Sur police director Colonel Michael John Mangahis said the arrest reflects the continuing efforts of law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible for violent crimes accountable.
“The arrest sends a clear message that individuals who commit acts of violence will be pursued and brought before the courts. Our law enforcement agencies remain committed to upholding peace and order and ensuring that justice is served,” Mangahis said.
Authorities said follow-up operations are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals believed to be involved in the deadly attack. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)