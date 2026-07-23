Shariff Aguak ambush suspect arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value suspect linked to the ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, that left five police officers dead in March 2026.

The Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office identified the suspect as Muslimin Amilil, who was arrested on July 21, 2026 in Purok 3, Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, during a joint police and military operation implementing multiple warrants of arrest.

Another suspect was earlier arrested on June 6 at the General Santos City airport.

Police said Amilil is facing several criminal charges, including murder, frustrated murder, robbery, attempted murder, and double murder with multiple counts of frustrated murder, all of which carry no bail recommendations.

Investigators identified Amilil as one of the suspects in the March 28 attack on police personnel in Shariff Aguak, where five officers were killed.

Authorities also alleged that he has links to several armed groups and was previously associated with a bomb-making network.