Shariff Aguak mayor survives ambush, gunmen killed

Despite the RPG blast hitting the mayor’s vehicle and heavy gunfire, Ampatuan emerged uninjured, while two members of his security detail were wounded in the attack.

Following the ambush, combined police, military and community watch forces launched a hot pursuit operation targeting the attackers, who fled in a gray or white minivan.

The pursuit led authorities to Barangay Meta in Datu Unsay, where the gunmen engaged pursuing forces in a gunfight.

In the brief clash, three gunmen were killed, and their vehicle was recovered.

Police are still investigating the identities and motives behind the attack.

Investigators said they are exploring possible motives, including political rivalry or clan conflicts that have long shaped the security landscape of Maguindanao del Sur.

The attack marks the third assassination attempt on Ampatuan’s life in recent years.

Mayor Ampatuan is a member of the influential Ampatuan political clan in Maguindanao that was linked to the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, the deadliest election-related violence in Philippine history.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the mastermind behind the ambush.

Nartatez said a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) will be formed to gather forensic evidence from the gunmen’s vehicle and firearms, and build a strong case against those responsible for the attack.

“The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) will pursue those responsible with full force. Those who believe they can hide behind hired gunmen are mistaken. The PNP will go after the masterminds and dismantle the entire network responsible for this attack,” he said.

The top cop also directed PRO-BAR to intensify the campaign against loose firearms across the region to prevent similar attacks and ensure public safety.

“Hindi natin hahayaan na maging 'Wild West' ang probinsya. I want a 24/7 visible police presence. We will dismantle the networks that provide these gunmen with high-powered firearms,” Nartatez said.

He reiterated the PNP’s firm stance against political violence, warning individuals attempting to destabilize the region.

“The PNP will not tolerate attempts to intimidate or harm public officials, and we will ensure that justice is served,” Nartatez added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)