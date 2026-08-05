SHDA’s convention to tackle housing sector's shifting landscape

AS CHANGING homebuyer preferences and shifting policy frameworks continue to shape the Philippine housing industry, the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) will convene developers, policymakers, financial institutions, and industry stakeholders for its 34th National Developers Convention on September 16–17, 2026, at Marquis Events Place, BGC, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, to exchange strategic insights, discuss policy developments, and explore collaborative solutions for the sector.

Carrying the theme "Elevate: Sustaining Progress through Collaboration and Strategic Housing Innovations," this year's convention comes as the housing sector adapts to prevailing market conditions and an active regulatory environment.

"The housing sector has never operated in a vacuum. Regulations shift, market conditions change, and developers have to keep up. That's exactly what the convention is for. We come together, we share what we know, and we figure out the next steps as an industry," said Engr. Francis Richmond Villegas, SHDA chairman of the Board.

The Philippine housing market is moving through a period of significant change. Demand is expanding beyond Metro Manila as infrastructure improvements open up emerging growth areas across the country, driven largely by first-time buyers and young families in the economic and affordable housing segments, thus increasing residential demand in suburban townships. At the same time, the market is becoming more selective amid evolving conditions.

Alongside these market movements, the regulatory environment continues to respond. Recent policy adjustments, including updated socialized housing price ceilings, reflect ongoing efforts to align housing policy with ground realities. For developers, staying current with these changes is key to implementing projects effectively.

"Change in the housing industry is constant, but our mission has never wavered," said Mr. Kerwin Padua, SHDA national president. "At the end of the day, everything we do is for Filipino families who want a home they can call their own. The landscape keeps shifting, but the goal of homeownership will stay. Through the convention, we want to make sure our members, affiliates, and partners are updated on market behavior and demand. Given these, developers will be able to provide affordable homes that will address their needs."

This year's program will feature sessions on key regulatory updates, household composition and homebuyer trends, and strategic housing innovations.

Now in its 34th year, the National Developers Convention remains one of the country's premier gatherings for the housing and real estate development sector, providing a platform to exchange knowledge and cultivate meaningful connections.

Join this year's SHDA National Developers Convention and participate in discussions on emerging trends, policy reforms, and strategic innovations. For registration details, visit shda.ph/natcon-2026/, email shda.secretariat@gmail.com, or call (632) 8893-4328, (632) 8856-1554, or (632) 8721-8188. (PR)