Shear line, 'amihan' bring rains over Luzon

The shear line and northeast monsoon or "amihan" will bring rains in northern and central Luzon on Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon.

In Batanes and Ilocos Norte, the "amihan" brings cloudy skies with light rains.

In Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, amihan brings partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, as of 3 a.m., a low pressure area was observed at 390 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in the Kalayaan Islands.

In the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, the easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. (PNA)