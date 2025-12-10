Shear line, 'amihan' bring rains to parts of Luzon

The shear line and the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will continue to bring rains in several areas of Luzon, the weather bureau reported on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in its 4 a.m. advisory, said a shear line is currently affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Aurora.

Authorities cautioned that the rains—expected to be moderate to at times heavy—may trigger flash floods or landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the "amihan" is dominating weather conditions in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the rest of Cagayan Valley, resulting in cloudy skies with rain. Though the rainfall is generally light to moderate, it may occasionally become heavy, prompting similar warnings of possible flash floods or landslides.

In the Ilocos Region, the monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, localized thunderstorms may develop throughout the day, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms could lead to flash floods or landslides, especially in flood-prone communities.

The northern, eastern sections and the rest of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds blowing to the northeast, while coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds blowing northeast to north, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

PAGASA said that no low pressure area is being monitored. (PNA)