Shear line, ‘amihan’, continue to affect parts of Luzon

Shear line and the northeast monsoon (amihan) will continue to affect Northern and Central Luzon, the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon.

Batanes, Apayao, Abra, and Ilocos Norte will experience cloudy skies with rains due to northeast monsoon.

The rest of Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said no gale warning was issued over the entire archipelago. (PNA)