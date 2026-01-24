Shear line, ‘amihan’ to bring rains to parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” are forecast to bring light rains to parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, the rest of Eastern Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro due to the northeast monsoon.

The amihan will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Strong to gale winds and rough to very rough seas will be felt over the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky for small seacraft, including all motor bancas of any type or tonnage, in these areas. Mariners of these vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

The rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. (PNA)