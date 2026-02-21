Shear line, ‘amihan’ to continue to dampen parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, BARMM, Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sulu will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains, it said.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon due to the northeast monsoon.

The “amihan“ will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of the Visayas.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, while the rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)