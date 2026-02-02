Shear line to bring scattered rains over most of PH

MANILA – A huge part of the country will experience scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line, the weather bureau said on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added that Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur could also experience moderate to heavy rains, resulting in flash floods or landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will get isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or "amihan".

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across Luzon and the Visayas.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across Mindanao.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)