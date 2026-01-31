Shear line to bring scattered rains over Visayas, other parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line is forecast to bring scattered rains over a large part of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the weather system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Visayas, Romblon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.

Possible flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will be felt over the northern and eastern sections of Luzon and the Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)