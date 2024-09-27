Sheila Guo to be deported after local cases are resolved – BI

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Thursday that Sheila Guo, the sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, will only be deported after all legal cases against her are resolved by local courts.

"We cannot implement her deportation even if she is found deportable by the BI until her local cases are fully resolved," BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Thursday.

Sandoval noted deportation is the last measure to be implemented, ensuring the full execution of justice within the country first.

Sheila is currently under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), although the BI retains legal custody. She will remain with the NBI until her local cases are addressed, after which she may be transferred to the BI detention center in Bicutan.

In a separate case, the BI recently arrested a 37-year-old Chinese national wanted for kidnapping during an operation in Parañaque City on Sept. 23.

The suspect, identified as Hu Yang, was apprehended in Barangay Tambo with the help of Chinese authorities and the Parañaque City Police.

The suspect, who also goes by the alias Lin Zihao, is wanted by the Public Security Bureau of Jinjiang City, China, for his involvement in a kidnapping syndicate notorious for torturing and killing its victims. Several of his accomplices were apprehended earlier this year by the BI in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

Hu’s passport has been revoked by Chinese authorities. He will remain in local police custody while facing legal proceedings in the Philippines. (PNA)