Sheraton Manila Hotel celebrates 5th anniversary

SHERATON Manila Hotel’s General Manager Anna Vergara welcomed all the well-wishers at the hotel’s 5th Anniversary Gala a few days ago with non-stop entertainment from Broadway singers, their in house bartenders putting up an eye catching show, a fantastic tasting menu served buffet style.
The menu served were wagyu beef on top of rice with hollandaise, salmon and scallop, beetroot canelloni, with a sweet ending of raspberry cheesecake.
The Sheraton Manila's official 5th year logo is not just an icon; it is a symbol of Sheraton Manila Hotel's commitment to delivering a celebratory experience. The design elements are meticulous — a color palette representing the 5 key immersive pillars, a harmonious integration of “S” for Sheraton and “5” for the fifth anniversary, and dynamic strokes symbolizing movement and progress. Scalability and versatility have been prioritized to ensure the emblem retains its visual impact across diverse applications.
But the celebration does not stop there. Sheraton Manila Hotel invites you to partake in a year-long journey, a hotel-wide campaign titled "Let's G!: Sheraton Manila Hotel's Meaningful Jive Beyond Five."
This immersive experience is a curated celebration that promises to delight your senses, unfolding across different departments at the hotel.
Embark on a culinary journey with gourmet delights with “Let’s GO!” or elevated the culinary experience curated by Sheraton Manila Hotel's culinary team. From breakfast buffets to elegant in-room dining options, every meal is surely an exquisite experience with the latest offers and experiences in store for diners and guests.
In elevating the whole experience comes the incorporation of Sheraton's unwavering commitment to sustainability through responsibly sourced ingredients and the immersive pillar “Let’s GROW!” or dubbed as sustainable crafted dining.
Thoughtfully crafted restaurant menus align with Sheraton Manila's dedication to environmental consciousness with soon to open “Eco-Nook” and the growing “Hydro Hub” that highlights the indoor hydroponic farming straight to the hotel’s dining options.
Sheraton Manila’s celebration aims to also highlight its wellness-focused amenities and spa treatments designed to rejuvenate your senses through “Let’s GLOW!” or holistic wellness retreat.
With Sheraton's recreation offerings in its signature Shine Spa, it promises a holistic experience, ensuring an enriching stay.
Purposeful gatherings are one of the goals and Sheraton Manila wants every stay and experience to be a catalyst for community initiatives as a portion of the proceeds from this year’s efforts goes to local causes, making a meaningful impact in the community in every stay through “Let’s GIVE!” immersive pillar.
Socialize in style and comfort in every quality moment and sophisticated gathering that happens in every spacious premium room and versatile event spaces at Sheraton Manila Hotel. The “Let’s GLEE!” pillar that evokes specially curated preparations for banquets, meetings, weddings, and social events to ensure lasting memories that is Beyond Happiness as everyone comes together at “The World’s Gathering Place.”
The pillars are thoughtfully integrated into the year-long efforts, each bringing its own flavor to the celebration.
As the year unfolds, Sheraton Manila Hotel promises to continue giving guests more reasons to "G" and gather in 2024. The meaningful jive beyond five resonates through every experience, making each moment at Sheraton Manila Hotel a gathering celebration.
For reservations, call by phone on (02) 7902 1800 or 0917 859 7496.
Follow me on Instagram @madameheiding, Twitter @madameheiding, and Tiktok @madameheiding.