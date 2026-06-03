Sherwin Gatchalian elected as Senate President pro-tempore

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian was elected as the Senate President pro-tempore and the acting Senate President before the session adjourned sine die on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Gatchalian was installed after Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who belongs to the majority bloc led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, attended the plenary session following a now three-day boycott.

Gatchalian replaced Senator Loren Legarda.

The presence of 11 senators from the minority bloc and Escudero provided the quorum.

The other members of the majority bloc remained no show.

The following senators were also given committee chairmanship: