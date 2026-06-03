Sherwin Gatchalian elected as Senate President pro-tempore

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian was elected as the Senate President pro-tempore and the acting Senate President before the session adjourned sine die on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Gatchalian was installed after Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who belongs to the majority bloc led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, attended the plenary session following a now three-day boycott.
Gatchalian replaced Senator Loren Legarda.
The presence of 11 senators from the minority bloc and Escudero provided the quorum.
The other members of the majority bloc remained no show.
The following senators were also given committee chairmanship:
Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri -- Committee on Rules and Committee on Foreign Relations
Senator JV Ejercito -- Committee in Finance
Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III -- Committee on National Defense
Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson -- Committee on Public Order and Accounts
Senator Erwin Tulfo -- Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation and Committee on Social Welfare and Rural Development
Senator Raffy Tulfo -- Committee on Public Services
Senator Bam Aquino -- Committee on Basic Education
Senator Francis Pangilinan -- Committee on Agriculture
Senator Risa Hontiveros -- Committee on Health
Senator Lito Lapid -- Committee on Games and Amusements
Senator Escudero -- Committee on Housing
The first regular session of the 20th Congress of the Philippines on the part of the Senate adjourned sine die. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)