Shift to ConAss can't guarantee quicker Cha-cha, says poll chief

CHANGING the 1987 Constitution via People's Initiative (PI) or Constituent Assembly (ConAss) will not make a big difference on how the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will process it.

This was according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, who said that what matters most to them is on when a petition will be filed before the poll body.

"Any mode to change the Constitution -- Constitutional Convention, Constituent Assembly, People’s Initiative -- the bottomline will be the conduct of a plebiscite," said Garcia in an interview on Friday, January 26, 2024.

"The question will always remain to be, when can we hold the plebiscite? That will depend on when a petition will be filed before the Comelec," he added.

The poll chief assured that the Comelec is ready to hold a plebiscite regardless as to which mode it is for.