Shincheonji Volunteers expand outreach efforts to more communities

SHINCHEONJI Volunteers continue to expand community outreach efforts across the country through initiatives that provide immediate assistance while promoting volunteerism and environmental stewardship.

In Barangay Nagpayong, Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, the nonprofit volunteer group conducted the “Kain Na! Tara Na! Community Pantry and Feeding Program,” bringing together nearly 100 participants, including 78 beneficiaries composed of adults and children, alongside 29 volunteers.

Families received fresh vegetables and home-cooked meals prepared by volunteers, while children enjoyed interactive games that created a lively and welcoming atmosphere for the community.

The activity was organized in partnership with Patok-Kenneth Neighborhood Association Inc., a homeowners association in Barangay Pinagbuhatan.

Ma. Cristina Corpuz, secretary of the association, expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the outreach provided meaningful help to families in the community while strengthening unity among residents.

Shincheonji Volunteers-Manila, together with Barangay Pinagbuhatan, plans to continue bringing the same initiative to other areas within the barangay to extend assistance to more families.

Meanwhile in Cebu, the group carried out a clean-up drive in Lapu-Lapu City, clearing a heavily littered area and removing plastic waste and debris that pose risks to public health and the environment.

The activity was conducted in collaboration with Barangay Gun-ob Waste Management, highlighting the importance of responsible waste disposal and demonstrating how volunteer-driven initiatives can transform neglected spaces into cleaner and safer communities.

Through its outreach efforts, the group aims to reflect the biblical principle found in Matthew 5:16 — encouraging acts of service to shine before others and inspiring communities to recognize good works and honor God.

Shincheonji Volunteers is a global volunteer organization affiliated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, serving communities through humanitarian initiatives such as blood donation drives, disaster response, education programs, and environmental clean-up campaigns.

For updates on upcoming activities, the public may visit the Shincheonji Volunteers PH Facebook page at fb.com/shincheonjivolunteersph. (PR)